Teen arrested on murder charge in shooting death of 15-year-old near Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Orange County, deputies said Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Recardo Perez was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Jesus Ramirez.

The fatal shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of 2nd Street near Ocoee.

Deputies said the shooting was not a random attack, but no other details have been released.

Orange County Public Schools said in a statement that Ramirez last attended Lakeview Middle School.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through this extremely difficult time,” the statement read.