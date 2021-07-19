15-year-old boy shot, killed near Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Monday in Orange County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The fatal shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. in the 500 block of 2nd Street near Ocoee.

[TRENDING: Disney Dream returns from ‘test cruise’ | How Jeff Bezos will soar into space | ‘Virus not over us:’ COVID hospitalizations increase]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ad

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.