15-year-old boy shot, killed near Ocoee

Orange County deputies investigate fatal shooting in 500 block of 2nd Street

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

OCOEE, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Monday in Orange County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The fatal shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. in the 500 block of 2nd Street near Ocoee.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

