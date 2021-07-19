1 killed, 4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Five people were shot, one fatally, late Sunday in Gainesville, police said.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. at the Eighth Avenue Food Store at 1634 NE 8th Avenue.

[TRENDING: Disney Dream returns from ‘test cruise’ | How Jeff Bezos will soar into space | ‘Virus not over us:’ COVID hospitalizations increase]

According to Gainesville police, someone in a vehicle traveling south on NE 17th Street fired multiple shots into a crowd outside the store. Five people were struck by bullets, and one victim died at a hospital, police said.

Ad

The conditions of the other four victims has not been released.

“GPD extends its sympathies and prayers to the individuals and families involved in this tragic incident. As we gather additional information, we will be sure to inform the public,” the Gainesville Police Department said in a statement.

No other details, including information about the vehicle or suspected shooter, have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 352-393-7710.