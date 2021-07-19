Partly Cloudy icon
77º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

1 killed, 4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Gainesville

Police investigate shooting at Eighth Avenue Food Store

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Florida, Alachua County, Gainesville, Crime, Fatal Shooting
File photo.
File photo.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Five people were shot, one fatally, late Sunday in Gainesville, police said.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. at the Eighth Avenue Food Store at 1634 NE 8th Avenue.

[TRENDING: Disney Dream returns from ‘test cruise’ | How Jeff Bezos will soar into space | ‘Virus not over us:’ COVID hospitalizations increase]

According to Gainesville police, someone in a vehicle traveling south on NE 17th Street fired multiple shots into a crowd outside the store. Five people were struck by bullets, and one victim died at a hospital, police said.

The conditions of the other four victims has not been released.

“GPD extends its sympathies and prayers to the individuals and families involved in this tragic incident. As we gather additional information, we will be sure to inform the public,” the Gainesville Police Department said in a statement.

No other details, including information about the vehicle or suspected shooter, have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 352-393-7710.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email