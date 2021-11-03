Man shot during encounter at remote Orange County home

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Wednesday at a home in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 2:31 a.m. in the 17600 block of Seidner Road, a remote area near Lake Avalon, southwest of Winter Garden.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home and said a man had been shot during an encounter with someone he knows.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, deputies said.

Details about what led to the shooting are under investigation.

No other information has been released by sheriff’s officials.