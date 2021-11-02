WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments to be presented in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – Closing arguments will be presented Tuesday in the murder trial of Markeith Loyd, a convicted killer who’s accused of also fatally shooting Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing Clayton outside a Walmart in Orlando while he was on the run after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. Loyd is currently serving life in prison without parole for the murder of Dixon.

Circuit Judge Leticia Marques said the jury will be handed the case Tuesday.

“There will be jury instructions, closing arguments and we will hand the case to the jury,” she said. “You will get the case the (Tuesday).”

Monday morning, while Loyd’s defense attorney was questioning a witness, Loyd looked at Clayton’s widower, who’s been attending the proceedings, and said, “I told you I didn’t mean to kill your wife, bro.”

Loyd then cried as he sat in the courtroom.

Marques later reminded Loyd that he should not address anyone in attendance at the trial.

Markeith Loyd takes the stand in his own trial

Over the weekend, Loyd took the stand, saying he shot Clayton in self-defense.

Family members of Clayton and Loyd have been in court for the proceedings.

