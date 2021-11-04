Man shot during domestic dispute in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who had a warrant out for his arrest was shot Thursday morning during a domestic dispute in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. in the 4100 block of Dijon Drive, south of Lake Orlando Parkway near Cinderlane Parkway.

According to Orlando police, officers were called to the area and found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that an ongoing domestic dispute resulted in the shooting.

The man who was injured had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was taken into police custody, officials said.

No other details have been released.