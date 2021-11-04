Orange County deputies investigating shooting in Pepper Mill subdivision

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Orange County deputies responded to an incident near Hunter's Creek Wednesday night.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was shot inside the Pepper Mill subdivision Wednesday night, Orange County deputies said.

Deputies responded to the incident at 2661 Saffron Dr. around 8:10 p.m.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to detectives.

Authorities said the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle before they arrived and is currently at large.

Deputies are currently on scene and an investigation is underway.

No other information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.