Orange County deputies investigating shooting in Pepper Mill subdivision

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was shot inside the Pepper Mill subdivision Wednesday night, Orange County deputies said.
Deputies responded to the incident at 2661 Saffron Dr. around 8:10 p.m.
The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to detectives.
Authorities said the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle before they arrived and is currently at large.
Deputies are currently on scene and an investigation is underway.
No other information is available.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.