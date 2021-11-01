19-year-old shot, killed inside Leesburg home, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning inside a home in Leesburg, police said.

According to Leesburg police, a shooting was reported at 1:24 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Center Street.

When officers arrived, they found that Damien Shiver had been shot when someone fired multiple rounds into the home from the outside, investigators said.

Shiver was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Officers said there were six other people, including four children, in the home, but none of them was hurt by the gunfire.

Police said they are working to determine a motive for the shooting and any possible culprits.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 352-728-9862 or call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.