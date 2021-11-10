95-year-old Orlando grandmother checks off bucket list item after dancing with Marc Anthony

A 95-year-old Orlando grandmother got to check another item off her bucket list after dancing with Marc Anthony at his concert this weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 95-year-old Orlando grandmother got to check another item off her bucket list after dancing with Marc Anthony at his concert this weekend.

Anthony danced with Felicia Rodriguez Gonzalez on stage during his concert at the Amway Center in Orlando on Saturday.

He called her up after he saw her bucket list sign her granddaughter made for the concert.

[TRENDING: Parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo | Are you required to use your turn signal in Florida? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

Rodriguez Gonzalez survived Hurricane Maria and also survived her battle with coronavirus.

Dancing with Anthony was the last box on her bucket list.

“My dream came true, and I was in front of him, I danced with him, it was amazing,” she said.