81º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Sanford firefighter pleads guilty for his role in Capitol riot

Andrew J. Williams’ sentencing scheduled for Jan. 27, 2022

Mark Lehman, Reporter

Tags: Seminole County, Sanford, Capitol riot, Andrew Williams

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford firefighter arrested for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot entered a guilty plea Tuesday as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Andrew James Williams was arrested days after the Jan. 6 attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.

[TRENDING: Volusia Co. Deputies search for 2 girls, missing since Halloween | Country duo Dan + Shay cancel Orlando concert | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Williams was charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct inside a restricted building.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine.

During the hearing, Williams admitted to entering the Capitol building and going to the office of U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives.

Williams has been with the Sanford Fire Department since 2016 and was placed on nonpaid administrative leave following his arrest.

Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mark Lehman became a News 6 reporter in July 2014, but he's been a Central Florida journalist and part of the News 6 team for much longer. While most people are fast asleep in their bed, Mark starts his day overnight by searching for news on the streets of Central Florida.

email