Sanford firefighter pleads guilty for his role in Capitol riot

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford firefighter arrested for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot entered a guilty plea Tuesday as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Andrew James Williams was arrested days after the Jan. 6 attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.

Williams was charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct inside a restricted building.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine.

During the hearing, Williams admitted to entering the Capitol building and going to the office of U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives.

Williams has been with the Sanford Fire Department since 2016 and was placed on nonpaid administrative leave following his arrest.

Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27.