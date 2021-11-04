Serious car crash in Sanford closes roads in all directions, police say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

SANFORD, Fla. – A serious car crash has stopped traffic in all directions, Sanford police said in a tweet.

The wreck occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 25th Street and U.S. Highway 17-92, which are currently closed in all directions.

[TRENDING: Orlando police are making drivers cry (in a good way) | You will soon be able to drive a tank in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said drivers should avoid the area.

According to detectives, drivers should take Airport Boulevard, 20th Street, Park Avenue or Sanford Avenue as alternate routes.