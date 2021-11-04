Serious car crash in Sanford closes roads in all directions, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A serious car crash has stopped traffic in all directions, Sanford police said in a tweet.
The wreck occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 25th Street and U.S. Highway 17-92, which are currently closed in all directions.
Police said drivers should avoid the area.
According to detectives, drivers should take Airport Boulevard, 20th Street, Park Avenue or Sanford Avenue as alternate routes.