Divers launch search after car submerges into lake near Celebration High School

Divers search an Osceola County lake after a car goes into the water near Celebration High School.

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Divers are searching a lake near Celebration High School in Osceola County after a vehicle with an unknown number of occupants went into the water, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 3:15 a.m. Friday near Celebration Boulevard and World Drive, just northeast of Celebration High.

Osceola County Fire Rescue tweeted that a dive team from the Orlando Fire Department is searching the water.

“We are currently working to recover a submerged vehicle w/unknown # of occupants at Celebration Blvd & World Dr. The @OrlandoFireDept dive team currently has divers in the water,” the tweet said.

Traffic is blocked near Celebration High School.

“Expect delays for several hours,” authorities said.