Divers launch search after car submerges into lake near Celebration High School

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Divers are searching a lake near Celebration High School in Osceola County after a vehicle with an unknown number of occupants went into the water, officials said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 3:15 a.m. Friday near Celebration Boulevard and World Drive, just northeast of Celebration High.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Osceola County Fire Rescue tweeted that a dive team from the Orlando Fire Department is searching the water.
“We are currently working to recover a submerged vehicle w/unknown # of occupants at Celebration Blvd & World Dr. The @OrlandoFireDept dive team currently has divers in the water,” the tweet said.
Traffic is blocked near Celebration High School.
“Expect delays for several hours,” authorities said.
We are currently working to recover a submerged vehicle w/ unknown # of occupants at Celebration Blvd & World Dr. The @OrlandoFireDept dive team currently has divers in the water. Traffic lanes blocked near Celebration High School. Expect delays for several hours. pic.twitter.com/CmrUpThxmT— Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS (@OSCFR) October 22, 2021