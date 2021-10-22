Partly Cloudy icon
69º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Divers launch search after car submerges into lake near Celebration High School

FHP investigates fatal crash near Celebration Boulevard and World Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Osceola County, Traffic
Divers search an Osceola County lake after a car goes into the water near Celebration High School.
Divers search an Osceola County lake after a car goes into the water near Celebration High School. (Osceola County Fire Rescue)

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Divers are searching a lake near Celebration High School in Osceola County after a vehicle with an unknown number of occupants went into the water, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 3:15 a.m. Friday near Celebration Boulevard and World Drive, just northeast of Celebration High.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Osceola County Fire Rescue tweeted that a dive team from the Orlando Fire Department is searching the water.

“We are currently working to recover a submerged vehicle w/unknown # of occupants at Celebration Blvd & World Dr. The @OrlandoFireDept dive team currently has divers in the water,” the tweet said.

Traffic is blocked near Celebration High School.

“Expect delays for several hours,” authorities said.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email