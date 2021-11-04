Volusia County deputies looking for ‘violent sexual predator’ from DeLand

DeLand man Donald Talbert, 56, is to be considered a "violent sexual predator" and dangerous, Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday. He was last seen driving a 2003 silver Hyundai Accent with Florida tag number 47B-AVY.

DELAND, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for “a violent sexual predator” from DeLand, according to a news release.

Donald Talbert, 56, is considered a fugitive, records show. He was recently put on probation after his prison release but has cut off his ankle monitor, preventing the regulation of his whereabouts to evade authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

“(Talbert) reportedly made suicidal statements via text to a friend and stated he would cut off his ankle monitor,” the release said.

Talbert is described as standing at 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short, brown hair. Talbert was last seen driving a 2003 silver Hyundai Accent with Florida tag 47B-AVY.

Anyone who sees Talbert or can provide information that leads deputies to him is urged to call 911. Talbert is to be considered “dangerous and violent,” deputies said.