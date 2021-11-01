Clear icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Sanford firefighter faces new charge in Capitol Hill riot case

Andrew Williams charged with 3 misdemeanors

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Capitol Hill riot, Sanford
Sanford firefighter Andrew Williams is seen inside the Capitol building during riots on Jan. 6, 2021.
Sanford firefighter Andrew Williams is seen inside the Capitol building during riots on Jan. 6, 2021. (Anonymous)

WASHINGTON, DC – A Sanford firefighter arrested for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riot faces a new charge, according to a new indictment filed in federal court.

Andrew James Williams was arrested just days after the Jan. 6 attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.

[TRENDING: Fla. Teacher of Year charged with abuse | Crew-3 launch delayed due to astronaut medical issue | American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights]

On Monday, federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment charging Williams with violent entry on Capitol grounds.

He was previously charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct inside a restricted building.

Williams has a status hearing set for Tuesday morning in federal court in Washington, D.C.

He is currently free on $25,000 bond, and has been placed on non-paid administrative leave with the Sanford Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Erik Sandoval joined the News 6 team as a reporter in May 2013 and became an Investigator in 2020. During his time at News 6, Erik has covered several major stories, including the 2016 Presidential campaign. He was also one of the first reporters live on the air at the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

email

facebook

twitter