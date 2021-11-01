Sanford firefighter faces new charge in Capitol Hill riot case

Sanford firefighter Andrew Williams is seen inside the Capitol building during riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON, DC – A Sanford firefighter arrested for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riot faces a new charge, according to a new indictment filed in federal court.

Andrew James Williams was arrested just days after the Jan. 6 attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.

[TRENDING: Fla. Teacher of Year charged with abuse | Crew-3 launch delayed due to astronaut medical issue | American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights]

Ad

On Monday, federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment charging Williams with violent entry on Capitol grounds.

He was previously charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct inside a restricted building.

Williams has a status hearing set for Tuesday morning in federal court in Washington, D.C.

He is currently free on $25,000 bond, and has been placed on non-paid administrative leave with the Sanford Fire Department.