Explaining Central Florida’s affordable housing crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is now considered to be the least affordable place to live in the entire country, with home prices and rent soaring in the last year.

The main reason: low supply and big demand, and the affordable housing supply is even more depleted. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Orlando ranks second-worst in the country when it comes to the affordable housing shortage.

Ryan von Weller with Wendover Housing Partners, an Altamonte Springs-based real estate company that focuses on affordable housing, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly" to discuss whether the crisis has already reached a tipping point.

“I think we crossed it quite some time ago,” von Weller said. “What we really need to do is find a way to increase the allocation of tax credits in the state of Florida and the Sadowski Fund money, which has been reported multiple times as getting constantly raided and changed annually by the legislature.”

Universal Parks & Resorts chose Wendover Housing Partners to build and manage an affordable housing community that will be located near the resort’s new Epic Universe theme park. Catchlight Crossings will include 1,000 apartments and 16,000 square feet of retail space.

