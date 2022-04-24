83º

The Weekly: Protecting the environment and saving Florida’s coral

News 6 Investigator Erik Sandoval catches up with Justin Warmoth

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

In honor of Earth Day, which was Friday, "The Weekly" dives into what's happening at the local level to protect Florida's environment.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scientists say the urgency is clearer than ever about the need to take immediate action to combat climate change and cut back on single-use plastics, something News 6 has been focused on with our Forecasting Change reports.

In honor of Earth Day, which was Friday, investigator Erik Sandoval joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to explain what’s happening at the local level to protect Florida’s environment, including the new technology roaming the Brevard County coast looking for litter and microplastics.

Sandoval also discussed his recent trip to South Florida where a group of combat veterans is researching what’s plaguing Florida’s coral.

Watch the interview in the video player at the top of this story.

