Video: Gov. DeSantis’ staff delayed records release. Here’s how News 6 uncovered it

News 6 Morning Anchor Justin Warmoth hears from Investigative Reporter Mike DeForest about the full process of uncovering public records that were delayed so Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could review them first.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Persistence, creativity, and experience all played a role in a recent investigation by News 6′s Mike DeForest that uncovered Gov. Ron DeSantis delayed the release of certain public records.

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Man records himself being hit by driver who allegedly followed wife home in Orlando | Florida education officials reject 54 math textbooks for ‘attempts to indoctrinate students’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

DeForest joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down the nearly year-long timeline, which started with a public records request with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations.

Watch the interview in the video player above.