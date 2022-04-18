Video: Gov. DeSantis’ staff delayed records release. Here’s how News 6 uncovered it

ORLANDO, Fla. – Persistence, creativity, and experience all played a role in a recent investigation by News 6′s Mike DeForest that uncovered Gov. Ron DeSantis delayed the release of certain public records.
DeForest joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down the nearly year-long timeline, which started with a public records request with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations.
Watch the interview in the video player above.