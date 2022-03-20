US Rep. Charlie Crist talks run for Florida governor on ‘The Weekly’

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’re still several months out, but the Democratic candidates looking to unseat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November are starting to make their pitch to Floridians.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who served as Florida’s Republican governor from 2007-11, has emerged as the frontrunner in the Democratic primary based on recent polls and campaign dollars raised.

Crist joined News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss his campaign and why he decided to run for governor again.

Statewide elections in Florida are often decided by razor-thin margins, but that wasn’t the case in 2020 when Donald Trump defeated President Biden by more than three points.

The outcome was largely due to the number of votes Trump picked up in Miami-Dade County, which is typically a Democratic stronghold.

On “The Weekly,” Crist explained to Warmoth why despite 2020′s election results, he still considers Florida a purple state.

Other Democrats running for governor include Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, and Annette Taddeo, a Miami-area state senator.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.