2 arrested after missing man found dead inside trunk of vehicle, deputies say

Melvin Ray Wilcox, 39, who last seen in the area of Elon Road in Pine Hills.

A man that has been missing since March 15 was found dead inside the trunk of his car on Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the body of 39-year-old Melvin Ray Wilcox, who was last seen on Tuesday.

On Saturday, deputies arrested 42-year-old Johnny Wesley and 43-year-old Lashawn Triplett, who were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Wilcox.

At 10 p.m. Friday, the Orlando Police Department located Melvin’s Civic in a parking lot near Pine Hills Rd and North Lane.