1 found stabbed at Checkers in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was found stabbed at a Checkers in Orange County early Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 6300 block of West Colonial Drive around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Deputies located a victim, who was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The age of the victim was not released.

The sheriff’s office did not have information available about the culprit.

An investigation is ongoing.