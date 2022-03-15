Police investigate leads after woman stabbed multiple times in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman was injured after being stabbed multiple times by another woman she knew Tuesday afternoon, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near the 500 block of Rock Pit Road, police said.

According to investigators, the victim, who was in a fight with another woman she knew, was stabbed multiple times and self-transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said while they are investigating “strong leads” in the case, the suspect is still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police said anyone with information is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800 or potentially receive a reward of up to $5,000 by calling the anonymous Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.