Timeline: Here’s when severe weather is possible where you live

ORLANDO, Fla. – 12:03 A.M. UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties until 12:30 a.m.

11:45 P.M. UPDATE: The tornado warning for Orange County has expired and been replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 a.m. A new tornado warning was issued in Marion County, including Summerfield, Weirsdale and Candler, and is in effect until 12:45 a.m.

11:12 P.M. UPDATE: The tornado warning issued for Orange County has been extended through 11:45 p.m. in Wedgefield and Lake Hart and the Osceola County tornado warning has expired.

10:45 P.M. UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for southern Orange and Northern Osceola counties until 11:15 p.m. It affects the areas of Kissimmee, St. Cloud and Lake Nona. The storm is moving to the northeast at 20 mph. Penny- to pea-sized hail is expected as well as two to four inches of rain per hour.

The University of Central Florida’s Police Department said in a tweet those on the health sciences campus should seek shelter immediately.

#UCFAlert: Tornado Warning Health Sciences Campus! Seek shelter immediately in the nearest building, away from doors and windows. — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) March 16, 2022

9 P.M. UPDATE: Tornado warning for west Orange County has been expired, but a special weather statement has been issued for the Apopka area until 9:30 p.m., with threats of strong winds and pea-sized hail. Funnel clouds may also be possible.

UPDATE: Tornado warning for Lake County has expired, but the tornado warning for west Orange County has extended to 9 p.m., with a storm moving northeast at 15 mph, including Winter Garden, Oakland and Ocoee.

UPDATE: The tornado warning has been extended to 8:30 p.m. and now includes Winter Garden in Orange County.

UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for South Lake County until 8 p.m. The storm is moving northeast at 20 mph. This storm will be near Groveland around 7:50 p.m. and Clermont around 8 p.m.

UPDATE: A tornado warning issued for Sumter County at about 7 p.m. has expired. The storm is moving northeast at 15 mph over rural areas, toward Webster.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake County, including Clermont, Leesburg and Tavares continue to be in effect until 7:45 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Another round of strong storms will move across Central Florida late Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing the threat of severe weather.

The main threats will be heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and hail, although there’s also the possibility of a tornado or two.

Severe weather risk

“Currently, the timing for this is 8 p.m. Tuesday to 2-3 a.m. Wednesday,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Northern counties, including Marion, Sumter and Flagler, will likely see the strongest storms from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola and Volusia counties will be peppered around 10 p.m. to midnight.

Most of Brevard County will be under the gun from midnight to 2 a.m.

Severe weather theat

The risk of severe weather comes just days after an EF-1 tornado touched down in Ocala, causing an estimated $12 million in damages.

Expect dry conditions by St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday and high temperatures in the 80s.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Saturday, with rain chances increasing to 40% in the afternoon.

Rain chances continue at 30% on Sunday, with a high of 80.