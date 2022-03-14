‘It took out the windows!’: Video shows Ocala tornado damage as it happens

OCALA, Fla. – New video shows the aftermath of a tornado tearing through Ocala over the weekend.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado, with winds of 110 mph, touched down Saturday morning

In its damage survey, NWS Jacksonville said the 200-yard-wide tornado traveled a path of approximately 25 miles from Dunnellon to Ocala in over 28 minutes.

Alex Sierra shared video with News 6 that captured the twister on a dash camera as it moved through the area. He said he was sitting in the drive-thru at the Dunkin Donuts on Highway 200 in Ocala when it all happened.

“It was scary. I think I got out pretty lucky,” said Sierra. “When It was done, I was like holy crap it’s a tornado.”

The video shows the camera shaking as the wind picked up and objects flew toward his windshield. As the video continues, you can see heavy rain and more objects flying around.

You can also see damage to windows and a door of a Dunkin’ location.

Details in the NWS damage report described many uprooted trees in the north and east sides of Ocala, a toppled billboard, buildings with peeled siding near Dunnellon, downed power lines and damage to numerous residences, including an apartment building.

News 6 stopped by the Tires Plus on Hwy 200 in Ocala where we saw windows are boarded up, and the store sign destroyed. Workers said it was scary.

“The lights went out and we heard the windows breaking,” said worker John Everett.

John Alvarez owns a trucking broker business also off of Highway 200. He said his workers had to duck for cover when the storm came through, and now he’s left to assess the damages.

“The window on this end was blown out,” said Alvarez. “We’ve been here a long time, this is the first time we had a tornado like this.”

There were no injuries reported, but damage estimates are already in the millions. On Monday, the American Red Cross was on hand delivering food to families in need.