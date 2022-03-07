1 dies after shooting in Titusville, police say

The Titusville Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a local man that occurred on Sunday.

Police said the man was located lying in the road near the intersection of Tropic Street and Dummit Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 7 p.m., police said.

The unknown suspect or suspects fled the scene and are still at large.

Preliminary evidence revealed this incident was not random.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (321) 264-7800, or can remain anonymous and they be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.