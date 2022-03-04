Helicopter makes emergency landing in Titusville parking lot

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A helicopter pilot made an emergency landing in a Titusville parking lot Thursday night after the chopper’s engine lost power, investigators said.

The Robinson R44 helicopter, carrying three people, landed safely near 500 Cheney Highway.

The FAA said the helicopter had just taken off from Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville and was heading to Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine when the engine failed.

No one was injured.