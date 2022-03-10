Man, woman suffer life-threatening injuries in Titusville shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man and woman were critically wounded Wednesday night in a Titusville shooting, police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on 3rd Avenue between DeLeon Avenue and U.S. 1.

Titusville police said officers were called to a home and found the man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the home and nearby cars. More than 20 evidence markers were placed in front of the house by investigators.

Police said there’s no information about the suspected shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

Check back for updates.