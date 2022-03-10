Daytona Beach police chief urges residents to remain vigilant until suspected murderer caught

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police said the person of interest they’re searching for in connection with the murder of a couple Sunday has been spotted several times.

Chief Jakari Young said he knows Bike Week and spring break is now going on, but tracking down a murderer is the most important task at hand.

“We are now offering a $50,000 reward for info that leads to an arrest,” he said.

Young said their person of interest could answer who killed and slashed the throats of Terry and Brenda Aultman Sunday morning.

“We still cannot confirm our person of (interest’s) name but as we get more surveillance footage we’re pushing that out to you,” he said.

Police said the Aultmans were riding their bicycles home from Bike Week on Seabreeze Avenue when they were randomly attacked on Wild Olive Avenue.

Investigators said they were stabbed and their throats were slashed.

“This is one of the most vicious attacks I’ve ever seen in my 20 years. It’s extremely disturbing because it’s completely senseless. Usually, we can provide a nexus or a motive, but for this one right now we cannot,” Young said.

The chief believes the Aultmans were playing it safe by riding bicycles home.

“What I mean is if someone is going out to a bar, the first thing we say is, ‘Don’t drink and drive. Don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve consumed alcoholic beverages.’ So what did they do? They took their bikes,” he said.

The chief said he thinks they were followed, though.

Young said they will keep their mobile surveillance unit on Wild Olive and will be searching until this person is caught.

He said they currently believe only one person was involved in attacking both Brenda and Terry.

“I really don’t like to speculate for something like this but they’re a couple. They’re a husband and wife, they love each other obviously so if one’s getting attacked the other’s not going to run away - they’re going to jump in and try to help their loved one,” he said.

The chief said all residents need to always remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings until this person is caught.

If you have seen this person or have any information at all, you’re asked to call 386-671-5257.