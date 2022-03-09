New photos released of person of interest after Daytona Beach couple found dead with throats slashed

A person of interest is sought in the slayings of a married couple in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – New images of a person of interest were released Wednesday by Daytona Beach police in the slaying of a married couple who were found dead over the weekend.

The Daytona Beach Police Department tweeted three pictures of the man, who was wearing a gray tank top, a beige scarf, white pants, red gloves and a black cowboy hat. He is also seen wearing a backpack.

[TRENDING: Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store | Can a Florida trooper pull you over ANYWHERE? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The victims were identified as 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman.

Police said they are looking to speak with the man about the killings and he is not someone “we’re looking to arrest at this point.”

THREAD (1 OF 2): Please take a look at these photos.



These are of the person of interest we're searching for in connection to the murders of a married couple this past weekend on beachside.#DaytonaBeach #DaytonaStrong #DBPDStrong pic.twitter.com/Act0ZABxIs — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 9, 2022

Daytona Beach police released video of the same man on Tuesday. The video showed the man walking along Seabreeze Boulevard just after midnight Sunday.

Police said the couple was found dead with multiple stab wounds and lacerations. Investigators said the two victims were riding their bicycles home after participating in Bike Week festivities when they were attacked.

They were later found in a grassy area next to the sidewalk at the corner of Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, police said.

Ad

A motive in the attack is not known.

Anyone who knows the person of interest is asked to call Detective Collin Howell at 386-671-5257.

Check back for updates.