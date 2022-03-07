Can a Florida trooper pull you over ANYWHERE?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Can a Florida trooper pull me over on a residential street?”

He said he has heard this question a few times and loves it.

“I can remember stopping a driver in downtown Orlando and them explaining to me how I have no jurisdiction. Well, the joke was on them,” he said. “In the state of Florida, Florida troopers are basically the state police just with different responsibilities.”

Trooper Steve said the Florida Highway Patrol has a very traffic-focused mission, though troopers can enforce state law anywhere in the state.

“From Key West all the way to the Panhandle, Florida troopers have jurisdiction to enforce the law. Meaning, whether you’re in downtown Orlando, the city of Kissimmee or driving on any public access road in the state of Florida, a trooper can conduct a traffic stop,” he said.

He said troopers can enforce “any law just like any police officer can.”

“So when you see that black and tan patrol car, understand that if you are in the state of Florida, that Florida trooper has jurisdiction.”