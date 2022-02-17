Ask Trooper Steve: Are turn signals required in a roundabout?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Are turn signals required while in a roundabout?”

He said there are a few things that should never change when operating a vehicle.

“Whenever you’re changing direction whether you’re in a parking lot, on a highway, on a local street and yes even in a roundabout you are required to use your turn signals,” he said.

While he said he knows the distance between a turn while in a roundabout can be a short distance, he said your attention should be “100% dedicated to what’s happening in your car.”

“You should be immediately engaging your turn signal so that a yielding vehicle knows what you’re going to do prior to them pulling out,” Trooper Steve said. “The use of a turn signal should be as routine as waking up each day. It should be something you automatically just do.”