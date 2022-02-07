Is it legal to hang out of the sunroof of a moving car? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked by News 6 viewer Ann, “Is it legal to stick your head out of the sunroof while the car is in motion?”

“The questions get more and more interesting as our time together continues. Where there is a question, I will always do my best to answer them,” Trooper Steve said.

He said we saw a lot of this behavior over the last few years as parades became a thing for almost every event. Usually, these parades are taking place on a closed road at extremely low speeds with the assistance of local authorities.

“Although this is still not a safe practice, I will not pass judgment on these participants too harshly,” Trooper Steve said.

The sunroof is to allow the sun into your vehicle and not you out of the vehicle, he said. For anyone to be physically present outside of their sunroof there is a high likelihood that they are not wearing their seatbelt or not properly seated in the vehicle.

Some parents may allow this because their children enjoy the ride and they only do this in a residential neighborhood.

“The smallest mistakes in life lead to the biggest consequences in our vehicles. Imagine just slightly hitting the brakes and the damage that it could cause to one of your passengers,” Trooper Steve said.

Florida Statute 316.2015 speaks to riding on the exterior of your vehicle. Although popping your head out wouldn’t be “riding exterior,” you’re definitely on your way there.

“Rears in seat will prevent your head from sticking out the top,” Trooper Steve said.