Star Trek, Star Wars stars, John Cleese, more coming to MEGACON Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s largest convention for all things geek unveiled several additions to its celebrity guest lineup Wednesday, featuring stars from Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter and more.

MEGACON will take place May 19-22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Organizers for the annual four-day show announced the addition of Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan) and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) from “Star Wars’ The Mandalorian,” along with Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano) from the Star Wars Clone Wars and Rebels animated series.

From “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Levar Burton (Geordi LaForge) and Brent Spiner (Data) will be attending.

From the Harry Potter series, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) will be there, along with John Cleese (Nearly Headless Nick) from British comedy troupe Monty Python.

The new guests join a lineup of celebrities that also includes Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan from The Lord of the Rings trilogy, William Zabka and Martin Kove from “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai,” and the casts of “The Trailer Park Boys” and the Clerks film series.

Other celebrities are also on the list from film and TV shows, along with voice actors from animated series and films. More celebrity appearances will be announced. The convention also features an expansive dealer area, cosplay contests, video game tournaments and more programming.

Single-day tickets to the convention are $22 for adults, $17 for children ages 13-17 and $12 for children ages 6-12. Multi-day tickets are also available.

To see the full convention lineup so far and to purchase tickets, head to the MEGACON website.