If using proper info, can I create my own license plate in Florida?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Ask Trooper Steve, Traffic, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

On Monday, Trooper Steve was asked, “If I include all the important information, can I create my own license plate?”

In a word, no.

“We live in a world where individuality is very important to some,” Trooper Steve said. “But there are a few things that are out there that we should keep our creative waves away from. Your vehicle license plate is one of those.”

In Florida, there are numerous custom license plates from which to choose.  

“In the picture above, a driver made a license plate to look like a European plate. The driver made sure to include the correct number and even had the proper registration sticker on it,” Trooper Steve said. “Although I appreciate this effort, this is better hanging in your garage than on your car. This is not the original tag assigned to the car and could land you a criminal traffic violation.”

About the Authors:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

