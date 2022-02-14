If using proper info, can I create my own license plate in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

On Monday, Trooper Steve was asked, “If I include all the important information, can I create my own license plate?”

In a word, no.

“We live in a world where individuality is very important to some,” Trooper Steve said. “But there are a few things that are out there that we should keep our creative waves away from. Your vehicle license plate is one of those.”

In Florida, there are numerous custom license plates from which to choose.

“In the picture above, a driver made a license plate to look like a European plate. The driver made sure to include the correct number and even had the proper registration sticker on it,” Trooper Steve said. “Although I appreciate this effort, this is better hanging in your garage than on your car. This is not the original tag assigned to the car and could land you a criminal traffic violation.”