Ask Trooper Steve: How can you get a road sign changed?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “How do you get a road sign changed?”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

He said every traffic light or sign has been placed on a roadway after a detailed study was conducted, but certain areas may have to have a study redone to keep up with the changing environment and traffic congestion changes.

“What I will say is if traffic laws and procedures are followed at 100%, most areas will not have an issue. It’s when drivers start to do things that they want to do instead of following the rules that begin to contribute to crashes we see. In return, people in a community blame the local area rather than putting blame on irresponsible drivers,” Trooper Steve said.

Ad

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Send safety question to Trooper Steve]

Trooper Steve says there is something you can do if you find yourself in a situation you feel there is a mistake with a traffic pattern or an area.

“If you live within a municipality (a city), you would reach out to your local government traffic management division. The same would be if you lived in the unincorporated county portion. These divisions have partnerships with local Department of Transportation and engineers that receive these types of complaints. If a complaint is valid enough a team will then re-study that area and determine if signage needs to be changed,” he said.