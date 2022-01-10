What is black ice, can it happen in Florida? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “What is black ice and can it happen in Florida?”

He said with some of the crazy weather our neighbors to the north are seeing, he can understand some questions about the conditions winter weather can bring to our roadways.

“Although living in Central Florida does create different types of stressful situations on our roads, seeing black ice here and in the Central Florida area is very uncommon,” Trooper Steve said. “The definition of black ice is a transparent coating of ice found on the ground, getting its black coloring from the asphalt of the road.”

Trooper Steve added ground temperatures year-round in Florida are usually warm where it would not allow water on the ground to freeze, though “that’s not to say that one day it can’t happen, but it is to say it’s not going to happen any time soon.”

“If there were any Florida drivers who would encounter something like this, it would be in our Panhandle, usually north of Interstate 10. If you ever find yourself in a situation that the roadway is covered in ice and you lose traction with your tires, always remember to stay calm and never slam the brakes.”