Bob Saget, ‘America’s Dad,’ found dead in Orlando hotel

While still on "Full House," Saget became the original host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." He has landed roles in television series that include "Raising Dad," "Surviving Suburbia" and "Entourage," and was the narrator of the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." He too is making return appearances on "Fuller House."

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bob Saget, comedian and actor known as “America’s Dad” for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” was found dead Sunday at a hotel in Orlando, according to sheriff’s officials.

Saget, 65, performed Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando and was found dead around 4:05 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando on Central Florida Parkway, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

No other details about his death have been released.

Saget’s TV roles include “Full House” and “Fuller House,” the show’s sequel that streamed on Netflix. He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. Saget was also the voice of the future Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother” from 2005 to 2014.

More recently, Saget was known for his adult stand-up comic routine.

Saget performed Friday in Orlando and Saturday in Jacksonville at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

This pic was obvi pre-show but holy crap I loved that amazing audience tonight at the Hard Rock Live Orlando @hardrockorlando !! A perfect first show of 2022!! That was the fastest Hour & 45 minutes ever. Thanks everyone in Orlando and beyond who were there. pic.twitter.com/dzW6zBhaRR — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 8, 2022