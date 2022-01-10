75º

LISTEN: 911 call released in death of ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget

Bob Saget, 65, found dead in Orlando hotel room

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 911 call was released Monday in connection with comedian and actor Bob Saget’s death in an Orlando hotel.

Saget, known as “America’s Dad” for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” was found dead by Jody Lee Harrison, a security officer, around 4:05 p.m. Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on Central Florida Parkway, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Saget was scheduled to check out of his room Sunday and his family called the hotel when they did not hear from him. According to the incident report, he last entered his room at 2:17 a.m. that day.

Harrison knocked on Saget’s door several times and, after hearing no response, entered the room, officials said.

According to officials, he found all the lights off with Saget lying faceup on the bed, “cold to the touch, yellow and clammy.”

“We have an unresponsive guest in a room,” Harrison told a 911 operator. He explained how Saget was “unresponsive, not breathing and (had) no pulse.”

Orange County fire officials pronounced Saget dead at 4:18 p.m.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said Sunday in a Twitter post.

The 65-year-old, who was revered for his ability to teeter between funny father figure on TV and raunchy stand-up on stage, was in town Friday for a performance at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando.

Saget’s TV roles include “Full House” and “Fuller House,” the show’s sequel that streamed on Netflix. He hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. Saget was also the voice of the future Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother” from 2005 to 2014.

More recently, Saget was known for his adult stand-up comic routine, something he discussed days before his death with News 6 sister station WJXT.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour,” according to his Twitter feed.

He performed Friday in Orlando and Saturday in Jacksonville at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

The beloved actor leaves behind daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he had with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. Saget married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

