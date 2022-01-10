Watch one of Bob Saget’s last interviews before his death in Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Prior to his final shows in Florida, actor and comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead Sunday in an Orlando hotel room, gave his final known television interview to News 6 sister station WJXT-TV in Jacksonville.

The interview came as “America’s Dad” was getting ready to perform his standup comedy routine in Orlando and Jacksonville.

[TRENDING: Bob Saget, ‘America’s Dad,’ found dead in Orlando hotel | Has omicron already peaked in Florida? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Saget, 65, went to college and attended some classes at Temple University in Philadelphia with News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton.

Saget and Hamilton enjoyed a fun exchange last Wednesday, reminiscing about their college days.

[WATCH WJXT’s FULL INTERVIEW WITH BOB SAGET BY CLICKING HERE]

Saget also talked about how the COVID pandemic dramatically impacted his approach to standup comedy.

Saget performed Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando prior to his final performance Saturday night in Jacksonville.

The comedian was found dead by a security officer around 4:05 p.m. Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on Central Florida Parkway, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play and drug use are not suspected in his death.

Ad

The beloved actor leaves behind daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he had with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. Saget married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.