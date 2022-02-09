When will I-4 express lanes finally open? Here’s what we know

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An official opening date for the Interstate 4 express lanes could be set soon, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said emergency responders have been running mock exercises in the express lanes.

If the mock exercises stay on track FDOT said an official opening date could be set in the next few weeks.

During an Orlando board meeting on Wednesday, FDOT said it’s possible to open the express lanes at the end of February.

The I-4 Express will cover a 21-mile stretch of the interstate from the Kirkman Road exit to the State Road 434 exit.

FDOT said officials estimate the express lanes will relieve 20% of congestion.

There will be 14 on and off-ramps for the express lanes.

For first responders, there will be 10 emergency access points.

The price of the tolls will vary based on the amount of traffic.

At first, the tolls will cost 50 cents per section.

The express lanes do not include a cash option or toll-by-plate option.

The following payment transponders will be accepted:

SunPass

Peach Pass

NC Quick Pass

LeeWay

E-ZPass

EPass

FDOT said a driver without a transponder will get charged $25.