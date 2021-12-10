Ask Trooper Steve: Can I put a Christmas tree on top of my car as decoration?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was recently asked, “Can I put a tree on top of my car as decoration?”

“Look, I am no Grinch, although there are people within my office who may think I am. I enjoy Christmas just as much as anybody. But we need to understand that when it comes to operating our vehicles, there are a strict set of rules,” Trooper Steve said.

He said the tree is not what will get you in trouble, it’s what comes with that Christmas tree.

“Multicolored lights with crazy flash patterns is what could get you pulled over,” Trooper Steve said.

It’s also important to think about how tall the tree will make your vehicle, as well as how to properly secure it, he said.

“Transporting a tree from a tree farm to your home is a completely different story. Laying it flat on top of your roof and securing it down it is completely legal. But it’s when drivers go a little too far and want to bring their living room with them that can cause issues,” he said.

Trooper Steve said if you choose to get festive with your car, just leave the lights at home.

“So often we see antlers or Rudolph’s red nose in the front of a vehicle or even a simple wreath mounted to your vehicle is completely legal and you get to show your festive heart all at the same time,” he said.