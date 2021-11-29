Can you legally place holiday lights on your car?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Monday addressed the issue of lights, specifically holiday lights, on vehicles.

“I am no Scrooge and I love Christmas! I felt like I needed to say that before I rain on Christmas decorations,” Trooper Steve said. “I have had to address this every year since becoming the traffic safety expert at News 6.”

He said his friendly reminder could keep you from avoiding some traffic trouble.

“The Christmas spirit does something to us all. But if you’re one that absolutely loves the season, it sometimes follows you from your home and into your car,” Trooper Steve said. “The only thing I’m going to complain about are the multicolored Christmas lights that I am seeing people put on their cars.”

Florida law is very specific about the lights allowed on a vehicle and the purpose behind them.

“Having flashing green, blue, red -- or whatever color -- lights on your car is not only illegal, but it can be very distracting,” Trooper Steve said. “Over the weekend, I found my first driver with Christmas all over their car. It was so intense that I saw the lights coming behind me and I moved over because I thought it was a police vehicle.”

Instead, it was a decorated Jeep, and the nonmoving violation could cost the driver at least $114.

“By the way, if you happen to drive a street-legal golf cart in a community or on a road that allows this, the same rules apply,” Trooper Steve said.