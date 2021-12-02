Trooper Steve to bicyclists and drivers: Stay in your lane

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “How do you identify a bicycle lane?”

“To some, this might be a very simple question, but to others it’s not,” Trooper Steve said. “Bicycle travel lanes in the roadway are very clearly identifiable. If you find yourself traveling in the right travel lane and there is a bike lane, it will be marked by a few different things.”

Trooper Steve said a bicycle icon will be on the travel lane with an arrow showing the direction of travel.

“One of the craziest myths out there is that a bicyclist should travel against the flow of traffic. This is 100% false and completely dangerous,” he said.

Also, along the shoulder of the roadway, there will be a sign showing that there is a designated bike lane.

“Now, something for you bicyclists, this is not an option for you. When a bicycle travel lane has been created for you, you are not allowed to travel within the normal travel lanes,” Trooper Steve said. “Just like a vehicles driver should not be in your lane.”

Car drivers should not use the extra space created by a bike lane to pass or cut corners, he added.

“The bike lane space is not for you,” said Trooper Steve, adding that the only time a vehicle should be in the bike lane is when crossing over it to make a turn onto a street or in a business.