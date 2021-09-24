Ask Trooper Steve: Is it OK to drive a Jeep with no doors or mirrors?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve answered the question of whether or not it is OK to drive a Jeep with no doors or mirrors.

He said your car must have at least one rearview mirror that gives a view of the roadway at least 200 feet behind you.

“But when the rear window is blocked by any obstruction or covered by either a material or tinting film and it becomes non- transparent, then your car mush be equipped with side view mirrors on both sides,” Trooper Steve said.

Your doors can be removed from the Jeep to “enjoy the Sunshine State” as long as you have one of these mirror options, he said.

Regardless, Trooper Steve says to be responsible and wear your seat belt.