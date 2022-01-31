Ask Trooper Steve: Can you paint a line across a residential street?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Can you paint a line across a residential street? We would like to mark out mile markers throughout our community for our walking club.”

He says while it is fun to keep track of distance while doing these types of activities, “you must make do with what’s already there.”

“If you live in a community, you cannot just paint markers along the roadway if you’re not the sole owner of that road. Whether it’s a public roadway or a private residential road, the road is maintained by someone and not owned by you, the pedestrian,” he said.

Trooper Steve warns that painting a line on the road could get you in trouble and would land you “on the hot list with your homeowner’s association.”

He recommends using ground flags you can stick into the ground to help keep track. These can be found at any landscaping or outdoor department stories. He also mentioned sidewalk chalk can be used to mark your distance.

“May not be what you’re wanting but it is not permanent, and it could be fun,” Trooper Steve said.