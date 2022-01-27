Can I use fog lights as substitute for headlights?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was recently asked, “Can I use my fog lights in substitute of my headlights?”

Trooper Steve said everything on our vehicles has an individual purpose.

“Not one thing is designed to replace another thing,” he said. “Your fog lights are designed to assist you when you’re dealing with inclement weather, especially fog. They are not designed to illuminate a roadway with the distance that your headlights are designed for.”

Although not all vehicles are made with fog lights, all vehicles do have headlights.

“To me, that shows the importance of using your designated lights when you are supposed to. I’ve seen over the years that fog lights may look cooler than the other lights, so drivers want their car to come across as more aggressive,” he added. “This may look cool, but you’re not doing anything for yourself when it comes to assisting in seeing what’s in front of you.”

Some newer model cars have really bright LED-style halo lighting.

“This is not a fog light or a headlight and should not be used as the primary means of light when driving your vehicle in darkness,” Trooper Steve said. “Use your headlights during the proper hours; your fog lights are to assist your headlights during inclement weather.”