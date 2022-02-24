Ask Trooper Steve: Is it OK if a car’s color does not match the registration?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “My son is getting ready to purchase a vehicle that is wrapped in a different color than it’s indicated on his registration. Is this OK?”

[TRENDING: School note leads to boy’s body in freezer | Video shows close call as Florida drawbridge raises with car on it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

He said in the last several years, there have been two situations that have gone to court: Van Teamer v. Florida and Aders v. Florida.

“Both cases were in reference to a vehicle being painted over its original registered color. Van Teamer case going to appeals court and ultimately finding it was not a valid reason to pull the vehicle over and the Aders case determined the stop was justified,” he said.

However, Trooper Steve said in Central Florida there are legal advisors to the agencies here that have said simply just the color being different than the registration and if there are no other irregularities that there would be no reason for the stop.

“A driver who chooses to change the color of their vehicle can go to the DMV to have their registration reflect the proper color,” he said.