Video shows close call as Florida drawbridge raises with car on it

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released video shows the moments a Florida drawbridge opened while a car was still on it.

The incident happened in Palm Beach County in October, but the video was just recently released.

Footage shows the car teeter on the lower edge of the bridge before sliding forward just in time.

The driver, seen in the video waving for help, was not injured.

County officials have not said exactly what happened but did confirm the bridge tender on duty at the time has been fired.

Earlier this month, a woman died when a drawbridge she was walking her bicycle across in West Palm Beach began to rise.

Police said the woman was about 10 feet from the end of the bridge and attempted to hang on to a railing but lost her grip. Officials said she fell five or six stories and landed on concrete. She died at the scene.