Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover.

The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores.

It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.

The company said it’s also going to bump up its popular Kohl’s cash rewards and shake up its online strategies.

Of course, Kohl’s is just one of a number of department stores that’s taken a hit over the past few years.

But will it work? Well, it seems Wall Street isn’t convinced.

Shares tumbled 13% Monday and were flat in Tuesday morning trading. But Kohl’s isn’t listening to calls for a spinoff or a buyout, opting instead for reinvention.