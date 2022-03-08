72º

Videos show flooding in EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios after rainy night in Orlando

Some footage shows water up to parkgoers’ knees Monday night

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Nothing can dampen the fun of a night spent at the Happiest Place on Earth, right? Central Florida rain begs to differ.

Lake Buena Vista opened the floodgates at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Monday night, as seen in videos showing families running from and playing in the rain throughout the theme parks’ streets.

Brian Reagan posted this video on Facebook of him and other parkgoers trying to navigate the ankle-high waters of EPCOT as they exit the area. He shows the rain flooding the walkways and benches along the sidewalk.

Jeannette Martir and her family also made quite the splash getting out of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You can see strollers and motorized scooters partially submerged in water as they wheel out.

“Dad, this is, like, a foot deep,” a boy says in the video.

