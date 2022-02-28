Taking a closer look at the new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

Theme park Expert Landon McReynolds is back from a galaxy far far away and is joining Florida’s Fourth Estate hosts Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden to talk all about the new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser.

[TRENDING: 101 mph driver among 77 ticketed in first weekend of I-4 Express opening, FHP says | Front coming to Central Florida. Here’s how it will affect the forecast | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

McReynolds said when he was first approached about going behind the scenes for the experience, he wasn’t sure what to expect.

Ad

“It’s one of the most immersive experiences that Disney has done ever. I mean, this is not your normal trip to the Coronado on Disney property. There’s no pool, there’s no gym. Knock all that out of the way. If you want to do that there are other resorts you can go check out. This is a place you will literally be immersed in the Star Wars story. You are a part of it,” McReynolds said.

Hear what he has to say about meeting characters, training, the foodie experience and why it feels a lot like a cruise on the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate.

You can download it from wherever you listen to podcasts.

Florida’s Fourth Estate looks at everything from swampy politics to a fragile environment and even the crazy headlines that make Florida the craziest state in the Union. You can listen to the full episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate here: